Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 68,600 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 306.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Hexcel worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after acquiring an additional 622,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $32,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,975,000 after acquiring an additional 337,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after acquiring an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HXL stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 299,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 102.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

