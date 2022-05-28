Walleye Capital LLC Sells 140,044 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,044 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $42.67. 1,604,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,972. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $38.48 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

