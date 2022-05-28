Walleye Capital LLC Sells 25,266 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,266 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.61. 341,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,408. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

