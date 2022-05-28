Walleye Capital LLC Takes $3.42 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Siena Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $2,638,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,309,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,966,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average is $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $162.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

