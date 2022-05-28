Wedbush Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $215.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $270.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.11.

Shares of AAP opened at $193.05 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $172.86 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.31.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,469 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,627 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after purchasing an additional 269,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

