Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $20.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ URBN opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.