Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Reduced by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 81,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after acquiring an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,482,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,358,203. The company has a market capitalization of $173.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

