Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 160.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Welltower by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $90.17 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.35 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

