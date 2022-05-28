West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CEO David D. Nelson Purchases 505 Shares

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) CEO David D. Nelson acquired 505 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.63 per share, for a total transaction of $12,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,352.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

West Bancorporation stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $420.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.95.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,775,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 601.3% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 346,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

