West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Shares Up 2.8%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.79 and last traded at $91.12. 313,599 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,836% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.66.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.48.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

About West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.