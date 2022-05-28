Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE:WHG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $27.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $14,575,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,933,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 101,595 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 190,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 51,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 354,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

