WHALE Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.35 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 28th. WHALE has a total market cap of $18.35 million and $2.03 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WHALE has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00007789 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $680.96 or 0.02344710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00507289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00032726 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008729 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

