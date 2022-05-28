WINkLink (WIN) Hits Market Cap of $141.18 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $141.18 million and approximately $67.96 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.94 or 0.05027532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00508751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00033134 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008696 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

