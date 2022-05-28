WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.14. Approximately 88,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 393,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USDU. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 795,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41,797 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 501,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after buying an additional 14,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after buying an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 59.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the third quarter worth $1,730,000.

