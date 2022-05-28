Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.58.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,587.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.43. Workday has a 12 month low of $149.05 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Workday by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Workday by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Workday by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Workday by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.