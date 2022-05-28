Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.58.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $149.05 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,587.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.43.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,663,799.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

