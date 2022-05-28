Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Workday to $230.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Workday to a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.58.

WDAY stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.43. Workday has a 52 week low of $149.05 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,587.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

