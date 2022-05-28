Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDAY opened at $158.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,587.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.43. Workday has a 1-year low of $149.05 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Workday by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

