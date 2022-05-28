Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at DA Davidson

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
NYSE:WDAY opened at $158.79 on Friday. Workday has a 12-month low of $149.05 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.80.
Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workday (WDAY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.