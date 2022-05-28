Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at DA Davidson

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Workday alerts:

NYSE:WDAY opened at $158.79 on Friday. Workday has a 12-month low of $149.05 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.80.

Workday ( NYSE:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.