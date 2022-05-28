Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives $5.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Pamela S. Mader purchased 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,600 shares of company stock worth $67,328. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after buying an additional 2,056,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.98. 3,617,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,737,628. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $487.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

