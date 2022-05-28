Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

WOR opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $68.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 14.07%.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.