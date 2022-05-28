Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Tops $154.29 on Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $296,390.99 and $1,818.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $154.29 or 0.00532200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 94.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.40 or 0.05340958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.18 or 0.00507660 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00033137 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

