X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Down 54.7% in May

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the April 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in X Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in X Financial in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in X Financial in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in X Financial in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in X Financial by 10,541.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.80. 32,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,497. The stock has a market cap of $150.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. X Financial has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

X Financial ( NYSE:XYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 23.20%.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan and revolving loan Xiaoying credit loan catering to the credit card holders; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

