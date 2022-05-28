XMON (XMON) Price Down 46.9% Over Last 7 Days

XMON (XMON) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $7,003.28 or 0.24474046 BTC on popular exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $10.47 million and $294,544.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XMON has traded down 46.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,088.56 or 0.03804135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00514652 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00031570 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008933 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

