XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,973 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.26.

Shares of XPeng stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,582,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,806,409. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 5.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

