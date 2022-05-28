Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Tops $0.0172 on Major Exchanges

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $52,103.90 and approximately $341.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 67% lower against the dollar and now trades at $708.22 or 0.02440422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.00509249 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032629 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

