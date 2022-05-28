Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Yext alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,072.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,165,000 after buying an additional 1,909,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after buying an additional 589,806 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,815,000 after buying an additional 1,041,502 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,051,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,583,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.17. 1,752,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.48. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.