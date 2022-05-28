YF Link Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.00 (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.96 or 0.00128124 BTC on exchanges. YF Link has a market cap of $1.90 million and $20.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,850.26 or 1.00005088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001734 BTC.

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

