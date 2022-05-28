Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of YTEN stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,081.30% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience (Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.