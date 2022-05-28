Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atento’s earnings. Atento reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 236.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atento will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atento.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $327.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 132.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATTO. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Atento in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Atento in the 4th quarter worth about $5,900,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atento by 548.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Atento in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Atento by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atento by 40,368.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period.

NYSE:ATTO traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,212. The firm has a market cap of $144.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. Atento has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Atento Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atento (ATTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.