Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Illumina reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Illumina.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.08.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $14.49 on Friday, hitting $258.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,945. Illumina has a twelve month low of $208.35 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.