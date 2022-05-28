Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Illumina reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Illumina.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Illumina stock traded up $14.49 on Friday, hitting $258.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,945. Illumina has a twelve month low of $208.35 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.
Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
