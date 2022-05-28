Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Post $6.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) to announce earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.63. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $7.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $26.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.70 to $27.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $28.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.35 to $28.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.56 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,374. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

