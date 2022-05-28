Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Brokerages expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) to report $3.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $12.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $13.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of MHK stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.77. The company had a trading volume of 461,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $214.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.