Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. PVH reported earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $11.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. PVH’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PVH by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in PVH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PVH by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PVH by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVH opened at $70.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

