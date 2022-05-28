Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.40. Stericycle reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 220,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,427. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.49, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,843,000 after buying an additional 1,027,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,140,000 after purchasing an additional 840,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $46,372,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,961,000 after purchasing an additional 589,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,278,000 after purchasing an additional 347,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

