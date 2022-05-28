Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 million.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,879,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,542,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $7,758,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $24,849,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TNGX stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,134. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.