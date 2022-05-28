Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,879,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,542,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $7,758,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $24,849,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNGX stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,134. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

