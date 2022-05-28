Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDS. Raymond James dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.97. 1,255,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.90%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $78,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,511 shares in the company, valued at $284,316.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.