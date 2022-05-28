Zacks: Analysts Expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.37. CareTrust REIT posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CareTrust REIT.

CTRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

CTRE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 587,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,375. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,375.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 297.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

