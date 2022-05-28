Zacks: Analysts Expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.04 million and the lowest is $4.91 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year sales of $42.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.23 million to $56.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $210.78 million, with estimates ranging from $142.19 million to $299.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%.

LICY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 31,247 shares in the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LICY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.18. 1,131,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,451. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

