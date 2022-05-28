Zacks: Analysts Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $759.92 Million

Brokerages expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $759.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $739.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $799.60 million. MarineMax posted sales of $666.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MarineMax by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,005,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,740,000 after acquiring an additional 89,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,712,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after acquiring an additional 37,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.60. 227,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.60. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

