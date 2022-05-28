Zacks: Analysts Expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Snap reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Snap to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

SNAP traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,507,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,029,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. Snap has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $498,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Snap by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Snap by 1,817.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,088,000 after buying an additional 6,275,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

