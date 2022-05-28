Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Million

Brokerages expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) to announce $6.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 million. AnaptysBio posted sales of $30.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $19.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 million to $35.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $47.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 143.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of ANAB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. 234,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $553.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.17. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 668,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $14,453,966.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,521,024 shares in the company, valued at $162,679,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 9,968.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 23.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

