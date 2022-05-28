Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) will report $126.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.74 million and the lowest is $126.10 million. BlackLine reported sales of $102.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $525.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $524.10 million to $526.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $633.09 million, with estimates ranging from $613.90 million to $644.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on BL. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,422.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $256,113. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9,762.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $72.94. The company had a trading volume of 567,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,453. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

