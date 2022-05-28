Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) will post $469.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $476.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $462.20 million. Harsco reported sales of $569.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of Harsco stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 552,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,512. Harsco has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $663.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 50.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 40.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Harsco in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

