Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.07 Million

Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $355.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $361.54 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $347.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB remained flat at $$9.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,267,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,082,351. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

