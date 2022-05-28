Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) to announce $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. PVH also posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Wedbush cut shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $70.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PVH has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PVH by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 786.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 35,819 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

