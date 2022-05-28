Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) will report $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Ralph Lauren posted earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $10.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.07.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $98.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.15. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $86.55 and a 52 week high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.