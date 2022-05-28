Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) to report $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 billion and the highest is $3.36 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $13.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.91 billion to $14.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.69.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $124.96 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,671 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Universal Health Services by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.