Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Announce Earnings of $6.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) will post $6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.34 and the lowest is $5.80. W.W. Grainger reported earnings of $4.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year earnings of $26.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.40 to $27.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $28.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.77 to $30.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.89.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,942,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,904,000 after buying an additional 130,493 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW traded up $12.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $490.39. 202,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,628. The company has a 50 day moving average of $496.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

