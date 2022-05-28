Zacks: Brokerages Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Post $2.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the highest is $2.68. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $10.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.94 to $11.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $149.51. 1,776,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.70. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $206.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $41,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

